Vice-Presidential elections: Arvind Kejriwal extends support to Opposition pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Amit Mehra, File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo/Amit Mehra, File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended support to the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, the AAP convener said the party will back his candidature. Gopalkrishna, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is running against NDA nominee and former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu for the second-highest constitutional post.

“AAP will support Sh Gopal Krishna Gandhi for VP,” the Chief Minister had tweeted. The AAP joins the Opposition front, which includes 18 other parties such as Congress, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, National Conference and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Also read: Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Click here.

After filing his nomination papers last month, Gopalkrishna had said the atmosphere in the country ‘spells danger’. He said, ” We are living in times of division. This spells danger for our future, not only for politics, but for the nation as well.”

He had added, “Janta aur rajneeti ke beech ek khaai bani huyi hai, main use kam karna chahta hoon (there is a gap between people and politics, I want to reduce that gap).”

Gopalkrishna was accompanied by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders like Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, NC’s Farooq Abdullah and DMK’s Kanimozhi to file his papers. Also read: The Indian Express interviews Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Click here.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled on August 5, while the results will be declared on August 10.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd