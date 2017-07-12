Vice-Presidential election: Why Gopalkrishna Gandhi got the nod; non-political career, Chennai link

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrisha Gandhi Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrisha Gandhi

An “informal” consensus on former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s name as the joint Opposition nominee for Vice President’s elections had in effect been achieved even before Tuesday’s meeting. What moved all 18 parties on Tuesday to sign the proposals were two facts, apart from his surname, according to Opposition leaders: the fact that he has never been in active politics and, unlikely as it may sound, that he lives in Chennai.

The fact that he comes from Tamil Nadu — C Rajagopalachari is the former bureaucrat’s maternal grandfather, and Mahatma Gandhi the paternal grandfather — was also kept in mind. While the DMK is firmly in the Opposition camp, the AIADMK is still aligned with the NDA, and Opposition leaders hope Gandhi’s Chennai connection will not go unnoticed in the AIADMK camp.

When SP leader Naresh Aggarwal said that his party would have preferred a person from South India, he was told that Gandhi is from South India, and that he lives in Chennai.

Gandhi was teaching a class when Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien called him with the news. Gandhi’s first question is said to have have been about the 18th party. He was informed about the presence of JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, and that he had signed as a seconder in one of the four forms.

Another proposer is Yechury, whose party, CPM, had come under scathing criticism of Gandhi, then the Governor of West Bengal, after police firing in March 2007 on villagers agitating against alleged forcible acquisition of land by Left Front government. Gandhi had bucked the then trend of governors refraining from criticising state governments and had said that death of 14 people in police firing filled him with “cold horror”.

A prolific columnist and author, Gandhi is not known to mince words, taking on the Left and the Right alike. In January this year, delivering the second Justice V R Krishna Iyer Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram, in the wake of the ruling on national anthem, he had said: “I love my national anthem. It is among the greatest anthems in the world. And I will sing it with full heart…but to be asked to sing it under an order is to turn the passionate hymn into a humdrum chant of official lining.”

