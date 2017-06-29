Latest News
  • Vice Presidential election to be held on August 5, results on same day

Vice Presidential election: The results will also be announced on August 5. The election is conducted through a secret ballot where only members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha get to vote.

The Vice Presidential election will be held on August 5, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced at a press conference on Thursday. The results will also be announced on the same day. The last date for filing nominations is July 18, Zaidi said.

The election for the Vice President is conducted through a secret ballot where only members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha get to vote.

A person needs to satisfy the following prerequisites to become a Vice-President.

1) Needs to be a citizen of India
2) Is at least 35 years old or above.
3) is qualified to become a member of the Rajya Sabha

Incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari’s term will end on August 10. It is unlikely he will be elected for a third term despite the Opposition enjoying a majority in the Upper House.

