Venkaiah Naidu elected 13th Vice-President of India, defeats Gopalkrishna Gandhi

NDA nominee and former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu became the 13th Vice President of India after comfortably defeating Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the Vice-Presidential election. While Naidu secured 516 votes in his favour, Gandhi managed to get only 244 votes. Reflecting on his thumping win, Naidu said, “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support.”

Over 98 percent voting was recorded in the vice-presidential election. 771 out of 785 MPs have voted in the election, however 11 votes were found to be invalid, said Assistant returning officer Mukul Pandey.

“Coming from an agricultural background, I never imagined I would be here. Agriculture has no proper voice in Indian polity,” India’s vice president-elect said after being elected. “I will seek to utilise the vice presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” Venkaiah Naidu added.

In the 2007 Vice-Presidential poll, incumbent Hamid Ansari had secured 456 votes, while Najma Heptullah bagged 222 votes and Rashid Masood 075 votes. During the 2012 polls, Ansari had secured 490 to NDA nominee Jaswant Singh’s 238 votes.

