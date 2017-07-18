Vice-President election: Gopal Krishna Gandhi files nomination, wants to bridge gap between people and politics

Gopal Krishna Gandhi, accompanied by Congress and opposition leaders, files nomination for Vice Presidential election at the Parliament. Gopal Krishna Gandhi, accompanied by Congress and opposition leaders, files nomination for Vice Presidential election at the Parliament.

Formally launching his campaign for the Vice-President election, former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi filed his nomination at the Parliament on Tuesday. He was accompanied by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

Gandhi, who has been picked as the Opposition’s face for the second highest constitutional post, told the media that the prevailing situation in the country could spell danger. “We are living in times of division. This spells danger for our future, not only for politics, but for the nation as well,” he said.

Gandhi went on to add, “Janta aur rajneeti ke beech ek khaai bani huyi hai, main use kam karna chahta hoon (there is a gap between people and politics, I want to reduce that gap).” Gandhi was chosen by a group of 18 opposition parties and will taken on the NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu for Vice-President of India.

On the issue of death penalty, Gandhi, who also served as an ambassador, said: “I believe death penalty belongs to the medieval ages, it’s wrong. My views are inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.” The Vice-President candidate also informed that he had written to Pakistan PM demanding that Kulbhushan Jadhav should not be hanged.

Others who accompanied Gandhi, included Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, JD (U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, NC’s Farooq Abdullah and DMK’s Kanimozhi.

The Vice-President election has been slated for August 5 and the results will be declared on August 10.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd