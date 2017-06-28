Vice-Presidential election 2017: EC to announce schedule on Thursday

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Vice-Presidential election on Thursday, as reported by ANI. The election is set to take place before August 10, 2017. Meanwhile, Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination papers today for the July 27 election for the country’s top office. Her candidacy is backed by a number of parties including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD), Trinamool Congresss, Samajwadi Party( SP) and BSP.

Kumar faces the NDA presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind who was earlier the Governor of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said he was not interested in any ceremonial position that would keep him away from the people and would not contest the vice presidential poll even if someone compelled him. “Never am I going to participate in vice president elections even if anyone compels me,” Naidu had said.

