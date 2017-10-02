Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu unviels Mahatma Gandhi statue at Rajghat

Naidu also inaugurated an Interpretation Centre at Rajghat. (File/Photo) Naidu also inaugurated an Interpretation Centre at Rajghat. (File/Photo)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday unveiled a 1.8 metre-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 148 birth anniversary. An official statement said the statue of the “champion of country’s independence” would appeal to a large number of visitors. Over 10,000 people visit Rajghat daily and several foreign dignitaries pay homage to the “Father of the Nation” at the simple black stone platform marking the place where he was cremated.

“The new statue would offer another spot for them to pay their respect to the great soul,” the statement said.

Built at a cost of Rs 8.73 lakh, the statue, sculpted by the renowned artist Ram Sutar, is installed in the parking area of the Rajghat Samadhi Complex.

The famous message of Gandhi, “be the change you wish to see”, is inscribed on the front side of the pedestal.

“Installation of the statue is a part of a large number of improvement works at Rajghat undertaken during the last three years,” the statement said.

Naidu also inaugurated an Interpretation Centre at Rajghat. The Rs 59 lakh facility would enable interactive learning about the life and works of the Mahatma through digital display using LED screens.

“Visitors can watch films, life events, listen to speeches of Gandhiji besides participating in quiz.”

The Samadhi Complex also got a new administrative block, built at a cost of about Rs 75 lakh, which is equipped with visitors room, publication unit, staff room and drinking water facility.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App