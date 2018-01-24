Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stresses need to tone up law and order in Uttar Pradesh

Stating that “law and order should be top priority”, the vice president said that without development of UP, the country cannot progress. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Stating that “law and order should be top priority”, the vice president said that without development of UP, the country cannot progress. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Stressing on improvement of law and order in the state, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday advised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take back firearms from people as they were main cause of crime. “I am glad to know that UP is changing policies to attract investment. But law and order should also be improved. Those who have firearms should return the weapons. I want to ask the CM that in UP a large number of people have firearms. This is main cause of crime incidents. If anyone did not have firearms, he will not be harmed,” Naidu said at the first UP Diwas event.

Stating that “law and order should be top priority”, the vice president said that without development of UP, the country cannot progress. “I want UP to progress. I want Uttar Pradesh to flourish as ‘Uttam Pradesh’. Yogi Adityanath is your CM. He does not want any personal gains. He also does not have any family like us…You all are his family,” he said in lighter vein, prompting the CM to smile.

Adityanath on the occasion said that the state is planning to kickstart 340 km long Purvanchal Experssway project costing over Rs 23,000 crore in March and will be invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event. The expressway is to be completed in 24 months. Governor Ram Naik in his address thanked the CM for celebrating UP day and said that he had given this suggestion to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav but he did not accept it.

On the occasion, foundation stones of a number of projects including “One district, One product” costing over Rs 25,000 crore were launched. Earlier, the vice president lauded the efforts of Yogi Adityanath government to promote indigenous products of the state.

