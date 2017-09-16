After Rahul Gandhi’s UC Berkeley speech, V-P Naidu says ‘dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people’

Just days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speech in UC Berkeley where he raked up the ‘dynasty’ debate, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said dynasty and democracy can’t go together. In a statement to news agency ANI, Naidu said: “Dynasty is nasty but tasty to some ppl.”
The Vice-President, however, steered clear from taking any names. “Not speaking about a party or person,” he added. Naidu’s remarks come days after Rahul Gandhi had spoken about dynastic politics in a speech at UC Berkeley, where he had said, “Most parties in India have that problem. So don’t give us stick because Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. That is how India runs.”
He further added: “But saying that, I do try to sort of change it in the Congress. If you look at the Congress, there is a large number of people who are not from dynastic families at all. I can name them in every state.” He added that the real question is whether the person is actually capable. “Is the person a sensitive person? That is the question.” Also Read: Certain amount of arrogance crept into Congress in 2012, ended culture of conversation: Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley
BJP President Amit Shah too slammed the Congress leader for his statement on dynastic politics when he said that his party has removed dynastic politics from India and introduced the politics of performance. “We do not believe in the politics of appeasement which is votebank politics. We have removed dynastic politics from India. We believe in the politics of performance.” Also Read: BJP has removed dynastic politics from India, says BJP President Amit Shah
Shah added that the Modi government showed political will in the last three years to take decisions unlike the previous Congress-led government which had suffered from policy paralysis.
- Sep 16, 2017 at 12:07 pmNaiduji please keep of politics. You are sitting on the VP seat on account of my money been paid as tax. I do not want you to do politics sitting in that office. If you want o do politics please resign and go back to your old work. The post of VP has some respect. Try to respect it. Don t behave like a goon.Reply
- Sep 16, 2017 at 11:55 amOld habbits dye hard, so as the political feather has capped the VP. HMV. Venkaiah is becoming BJP mouth piece.Reply
- Sep 16, 2017 at 11:42 amThis Lungi guy should understand that he no more belongs to a political partyReply
- Sep 16, 2017 at 11:42 amNaidu Ji is now Vice President Of India which is a Cons uonal Post . Hence his remarks are not in good taste .These remarks may be right coming from political party like BJPReply
- Sep 16, 2017 at 11:34 amHe is still to realise that he is no more a BJP spokesperson.Reply
