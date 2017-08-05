‘Will work to strengthen the hands of the President’: M Venkaiah Naidu’s top quotes today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to Vice President elect Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to Vice President elect Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

NDA’s vice-presidential candidate and BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu has been elected the 13th Vice-President of India, defeating Opposition’s pick Gopalkrishna Gandhi in a parliamentary election held on Saturday. Naidu secured a total of 516 votes of total 771 votes cast, while his opponent could only manage 244 votes, in an election which saw 98 per cent polling. After the election, surprised by his victory Naidu told PTI that he never imagined that he could be Vice-President of India. “Coming from an agricultural background, I never imagined I would be here. Agriculture has no proper voice in Indian polity,” Naidu told PTI.

Naidu further said he would work to strengthen the President’s office and also uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha. “I am very humbled. I am also thankful to the Prime Minister and all party leaders for their support. I will seek to utilise the vice presidential institution to strengthen the hands of the president and secondly uphold the dignity of the Upper House,” he said. Venkaiah Naidu wins Vice-Presidential election: Here’s how political leaders reacted| Read more

Here are the top 5 quotes from Vice-President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu after winning the election:

* “I’ll seek to utilise Vice Presidential institution to strengthen hands of president and uphold dignity of the Upper House”

* “I’m very humbled. Thankful to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and all the party leaders for their support”

* “Particularly over whelmed as the honour has been conferred on a common man like me with a background of agriculture”

* “As chairman of Rajya Sabha I will uphold dignity and decorum of the house with cooperation of all members”

* “Humbled by honour bestowed on me,” says Naidu, on winning the Vice-Presidential election”

