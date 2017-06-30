Vice-President poll, if needed, to be held on August 5: Election Commission

The tenure of Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari is coming to an end on August 10. (File) The tenure of Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari is coming to an end on August 10. (File)

THE ELECTION Commission on Thursday announced that the election for the post of the Vice-President, if required, would be held on August 5, although the ruling BJP has adequate numbers in the electoral college to help win its candidate for the post. Announcing the schedule on Thursday, the Election Commission said a notification to this effect would be issued on July 4. The contestants can file nominations till July 18, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is July 21. The counting will take place on August 5.

“An election to fill the vacancy to be caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President needs to be completed before the expiration of the term of the present incumbent. The law provides that the notification for election may be issued on, or as soon as conveniently may be after, the 60th day before the expiry of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President,” said Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.

The tenure of Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari is coming to an end on August 10. The Vice-President is elected by the Electoral College consisting of members of both the Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation, by means of single transferable vote. The nominated members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are also eligible to participate in the election.

