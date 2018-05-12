Vice President Naidu holds talks with top leadership of Peru

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents a copy of the Book ‘The Constitution of India’ to Congress President, Peru, Luis Fernando Galaretta Velarde, in Lima, Peru on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents a copy of the Book ‘The Constitution of India’ to Congress President, Peru, Luis Fernando Galaretta Velarde, in Lima, Peru on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has held extensive talks with the top leadership of Peru during his visit here, as the two countries marked 55 years of diplomatic relations.The Peruvian leadership resolved to significantly enhance trade relations with India as it acknowledged that Peru can learn and benefit from the success story of India.

The two countries celebrated 55 years of diplomatic ties in Lima yesterday. During the delegation-level talks, Naidu spoke about India’s strength in supply of quality and cost effective generic medicines, information technology, defence equipment, science and technology, and space applications, among others.

Peruvian Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva Bardales, leading a delegation of four ministers and senior officials noted that India is a leader in the pharma sector and Peru could benefit from the same. Peru’s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio Bardales said India deserved to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council in line with its size, role and responsibilities in world affairs. He also reiterated Peru’s support to India in this regard.

Health Minister Silvia Pessah Eljay suggested that the Indian government could enable India’s pharmaceutical companies to set up production facilities for generic medicines in Peru.

The Peruvian side agreed to consider hassle-free registration of Indian pharma companies for supply of medicines. Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Rogers Valencia Espinoza, while speaking of the potential of bilateral trade between the two countries, said Peru was keen on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with India. He mentioned that two rounds of discussions were already held in this regard and the third round is to be held in Delhi in August. He stressed on the need to conclude this agreement at the earliest for mutual benefit.

Referring to the success of the information technology centre in Peru set up by India, the Peruvian side said more such centres could be started in other parts of the country. Earlier, during his talks with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, Naidu said that 55 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries is an important landmark and it is time to assess the achievements so far to chart out a clear course of action to realise their full potential.

The Peruvian president said his country is closely watching India’s progress in different sectors including its transition from an agrarian economy to being an IT leader with strong capacities in science and technology and the space sector. Sharing India’s concerns about terrorism, Vizcarra noted that as terrorism throws up new challenges, the global community has to act together to counter the menace in all its different forms and shapes. After the delegation-level talks, India and Peru also signed an agreement on cooperation in new and renewable energy. Peru is a founder member of the International Solar Alliance which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2015 UN climate change conference in Paris.

