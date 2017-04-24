Vice President leaves for Armenia, Poland with NSG membership talks on his agenda

Vice President Hamid Ansari left on a five-day visit to Armenia and Poland. Vice President Hamid Ansari left on a five-day visit to Armenia and Poland.

Vice President Hamid Ansari is expected to discuss India’s bid to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) during an upcoming visit to Poland.

Ansari, who left on a five-day visit to Armenia and Poland on Monday, will hold talks with leaders of the two nations, besides attending a host of events. This is his first visit to Armenia and Poland.

The vice president, who will be in Armenia till April 26, is accompanied by his wife, Salma Ansari, Union Minister of State for Small, Medium & Micro Industries Giriraj Singh, Members of Parliament Sitaram Yechury, D P Tripathi, Vivek Tankha and Thupstan Chhewang and senior officials, besides media representatives.

He will reach Poland on April 26 and over the next two days meet the Polish president and the prime minister, who will host a banquet in the vice president’s honour. He will also meet the speaker of the Senate.

“Poland has been very supportive of our bid for membership to the NSG and we have been very appreciative and thankful to them,” MEA Secretary (east) Preeti Saran said when asked about the possibility of a discussion on NSG in Poland.

“So certainly, when it comes up, it will provide the vice president with an opportunity to thank Government of Poland for their support to India, not only in seeking membership of the NSG but also in other international forums,” she told reporters on Thursday.

In Armenia, Ansari will hold discussions with the president, prime minister and the foreign minister in the capital of Yerevan.

“The visit intends to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries and develop cooperation and partnership on a wide range of issues of shared common interest,” an External Affairs Ministry official said.

Ansari will also address students and faculty at the Yerevan University. The president and prime ministers will host banquets in his honour.

The visit to Armenia takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Armenia. This is the second visit at the level of the vice president of India to Armenia.

In Poland, Ansari will inaugurate a business seminar. He will deliver a lecture at the University of Warsaw and will inaugurate the Indian Embassy Chancery cum Residential Complex.

“It is befitting that the embassy is being inaugurated by the vice president on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of our embassy in Warsaw,” an MEA Official said.

The ambassador of India will host a reception where the vice president is expected to meet members of the Indian community in Poland and others.

India has close economic ties with Poland. Indian investments in Poland amount to around USD 3 billion and Polish investments in India are of about 600 million USD.

“As Polish business looks for market and opportunities beyond Europe, India is a natural partner. Our trade has gone up by 25 per cent in just one year,” the official said.

