Vice President Hamid Ansari to visit Armenia, Poland from April 24

Hamid Ansari. (File Photo)

Vice President Hamid Ansari will embark on a five-day visit to Armenia and Poland from April 24 during which he will hold talks with the top leaders of the two countries on a wide range of issues. On the first leg of his visit, Ansari will be in Armenia till April 26. He will accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari, Union Minister of State for Small, Medium & Micro Industries Giriraj Singh, MPs Sitaram Yechury, D P Tripathi, Vivek Tankha and Thupstan Chhewang and senior officials besides media personnel.

In Armenian capital Yerevan, Ansari will hold discussions with that country’s president, the prime minister and the foreign minister.

“The visit intends to further strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries, further develop cooperation and partnership on a wide range of issues of shared common interest,” MEA Secretary (East) Preeti Saran told reporters.

Ansari will also address students and the staff of the Yerevan University.

“This is 25th anniversary of diplomatic relationship with Armenia and such high level visits will further relationships between the countries,” Saran said.

From Armenia, Ansari will reach Warsaw on April 26 on a three-day visit to Poland.

“India has close ties with Poland and our strong economic ties starts from 1990. Indian investments in Poland amount to around USD 3 billion. India sees Poland as an emerging economic power. Our trade has gone 25 per cent in just one year,” Saran said.

Asked whether NSG membership issue will be discussed during the visit, she said that Poland has been very supportive on this issue.

“We are very appreciative of the country,” she said, adding “on the political side, India and Poland engage in strengthening cooperation on multi-level engagement including the United Nations.”

In Warsaw, Ansari will hold discussions with the Polish president, the prime minister and the speaker of the Senate.

