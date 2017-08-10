Hamid Ansari looking for political shelter: BJP’s Vijayvargiya on Muslim remark

Outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari attracted sharp criticism from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for his remarks that there was a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country. While stating that such a “petty” remark was not expected from someone in Ansari’s position, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wondered if the outgoing V-P was looking for “political shelter” after retirement.
“I condemn his comments. He has made political comments as he is retiring. He is still a vice president and such comments do not suit his office’s dignity. It seems he is making such comments to find political shelter after retirement,” PTI has quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.
He added: “Nobody expects such “petty comments” from a person holding such a high post.”
Vijayvargiya’s strong reactions come on a day when political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave farewell speeches praising Ansari in Parliament.
Ansari, whose second five-year term as Vice-President draws to an today, in an interview to Karan Thapar on Rajya Sabha TV, said there was a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, stating that the “ambience of acceptance” is now under threat. His remarks come in the backdrop of incidents of alleged intolerance and violence by cow vigilantes.
In the interview, Ansari also spoke about incidents of lynching and ‘ghar wapsi’ and killings of rationalists as a “breakdown of Indian values”. He said, “breakdown of the ability of the authorities at different levels in different places to be able to enforce what should be normal law enforcing work and over all the very fact that Indianness of any citizen being questioned is a disturbing thought.”
(With PTI inputs)
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:49 pmwish that Mr Ansari showed the dignity displayed by Mr Mukherjee.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:47 pmKailash Vijayvargiya is a product of RSS experiment of crossing gaumata with north Indian brahmins (aryans) so that healthy fair tall and handsome babies are born. Unfortunately, in vijayvargiya's case the RSS experiment failed miserably. He is the ugliest human alive with an empty mind. After he was born RSS decided to give its experiment a rest.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:38 pmthere is no differences between jinhha and this old ma.any how soon #congg(muslims party)mukta happening.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:34 pmfor a while lets set aside the comment by Mr Ansari...... but horrific still was the comment made by our new VP Mr VN.......now what is to be done with that.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:51 pmwhy should we let it aside? so we take issues only which you like? it doesnt work that way.Reply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:30 pmYou you are not bigger than the Vice President of IndiaReply
- Aug 10, 2017 at 5:27 pmDefinitely, real projection or statement of current Indian socio-political scenario under the BJP rule spoken or written is not acceptable. Sangh BJP needs no opposition only Bhakts and Bhakti. Every government and administrative post must be filled with Sangh Parivar member. This is the tag line. Remember we asked for change. We voted for Change. This is Acche Din. This is real Development.Reply
