Vice President Hamid Ansari greets nation on Easter

Vice President Hamid Ansari has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Easter and hoped the festival brings peace and harmony the country.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Easter, marking the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ,” Ansari said.

“This solemn occasion reminds us that love is stronger than hatred. Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings irrespective of caste, creed or religion. May this festival bring peace and harmony in our lives,” he added.

