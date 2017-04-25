Vice President Hamid Ansari condemns Sukma attack, demands punishment for perpetrators

Vice President Hamid Ansari. (File Photo) Vice President Hamid Ansari. (File Photo)

Strongly condemning Chhattisgarh’s Sukma attack that claimed the lives of 26 CRPF personnel, Vice President Hamid Ansari said there is no justification for such heinous and reprehensible acts while demanding punishment for the perpetrators. “I am deeply shocked to learn about the attack in Sukma District of Chhattisgarh in which a number of CRPF personnel lost their lives. There cannot be any justification for such heinous and reprehensible acts. The perpetrators must be found and punished for their crimes,” Ansari said in a release.

Offering his condolences to the slain jawans’ families, Ansari also wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

“I join the nation in offering my sincere condolences to the families of the CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

Earlier, President Pranab Mukherjee condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the deceased’s families.

“Strongly condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Chattisgarh; condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the Naxal attack terming it cowardly and deplorable, saying the sacrifice of the slain jawans would not go in vain.

“Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely. We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Expressing his pain over the incident, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tributes to the slain jawans.

“Extremely pained to know about killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. My tributes to the martyrs & condolences to their families. Spoke to MoS Home Hansraj Ahir about attack in Sukma, he is going to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation,” Singh tweeted.

As many as 26 CRPF personnel were killed and six others injured in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma yesterday.

The attack took place on personnel of the CRPF’s 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now