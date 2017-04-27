Vice-President Hamid Ansari arrives in Polish capital Warsaw

Vice President Hamid Ansari. (File Photo) Vice President Hamid Ansari. (File Photo)

India’s Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening for his a three-day State visit to Poland. He is accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari. They were received at the airport by officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

Indian Ambassador Ajay Bisaria and other Indian Embassy officials were present on the occasion. Ansari is a leading a team of high-ranked officials and others. Minister of State for Small Industries Giriraj Singh and MPs Sitaram Yechury, D.P. Tripathi, Vivek Tankha, and Thupstan Chhewang are part of the delegation.

Preeti Saran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, heads the official team. Formal bilateral talks will begin on Thursday morning with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who will lead her country’s delegation.

After the deliberations, a few agreements will be signed, followed by a special lunch for the visiting dignitaries. In the afternoon, the visiting Vice-President will call on Polish President Andrzej Duda who has returned from his official visit to Mexico. The Vice-President will be the main speaker at the Poland-India Business Forum, organised by the Polish Ministry of Economic Development.

The event is likely to be attended by 150 businessmen from both the countries to strengthen economic ties. In the evening, Ansari and his wife will attend a special dinner hosted by Ambassador Bisaria and have interaction with the Indian community based in various Polish cities.

