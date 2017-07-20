Vice-President Hamid Ansari accepts BSP chief Mayawati’s resignation

Mayawati stormed out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien told her she “cannot monopolise” the floor. Mayawati stormed out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien told her she “cannot monopolise” the floor.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari accepted Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s resignation on Thursday, two days after the Dalit leader quit from her Rajya Sabha post alleging she was not allowed to speak on the attacks against Dalits.

On Tuesday, Mayawati was asked to conclude her speech on anti-Dalit violence after she exceeded her stipulated time of three minutes. The BSP chief stormed out of the Upper House after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien told her she “cannot monopolise” the floor.

“Let me complete… this is a serious issue… I have not finished… I will resign from Rajya Sabha today. I have no moral right to be in the House if I am not allowed to put across my views on atrocities being committed against my community… Dalits,” Mayawati said, before walking out.

In her three-page resignation letter to the Vice-President, Mayawati wrote: “When the ruling party is not allowing me time to present my view on the current issues, then I think it is better for me to resign.”

On Wednesday, Kurien said the House wanted her to withdraw the resignation and that the entire episode was a result of a “misunderstanding” and that he has “utmost respect” for her.

“None of us are happy about her resigning. I have utmost respect for her. It was just a misunderstanding. We all have a lot of respect for her and regard her as a senior leader. The House will ask her to reconsider her decision,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman clarified there was no notice by Mayawati. “…I want to set the record straight… When I came, I saw her standing and gave her three minutes (to speak)… I bypassed the Leader of Opposition and allowed her to speak,” he said.

Mayawati’s term in the Upper House was slated to end in April next year and BSP does not have enough MLAs in the UP assembly to get her re-elected.

