Vice-President election: Venkaiah Naidu writes to MPs, pledges to uphold Constitution

M Venkaiah Naidu, the NDA’s Vice-Pesidential candidate, sought the support of all MPs, promising them that he would “defend and uphold the ideals that propelled the freedom struggle, the spirit and the principles of the Constitution of India”. In a letter to all MPs, who are voters in the electoral college for the poll, Naidu said that the Rajya Sabha may have to play an “even more important role” in the years ahead to build a new and modern India. If elected the Vice-President, Naidu would be the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“The House of Elders has played an important role over the years as a pillar of our political democracy. It may be required to play an even more important role in the years ahead as we seek to build a new and modern India that confers additional rights on every citizen and confers dignity on those who had hitherto lacked the ability of take full advantage of citizenship,” he said in the letter.

Interestingly, a section of BJP leaders, including leader of the House Arun Jaitley, had questioned the role of Rajya Sabha. Naidu said it would be his “endeavour to facilitate” the proper conduct of the Rajya Sabha so that all MPs can contribute their best to the making of a “new India”.

