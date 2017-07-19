Painful to leave BJP, says emotional Venkaiah Naidu

Senior leaders of the BJP and allies accompany Venkaiah Naidu after he filed his nomination for the Vice President poll. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Senior leaders of the BJP and allies accompany Venkaiah Naidu after he filed his nomination for the Vice President poll. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu, the NDA’s vice presidential candidate, filed his nomination Tuesday saying it was “painful” to leave the BJP as he “wanted to see Mr Modi come back to power in 2019”.

Flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party veteran L K Advani when he filed his nomination in the Parliament complex, Naidu said the candidacy was an “honour” to him and he would uphold the dignity of the office if elected on August 5. “From being constantly with the people, I am moving to a defined constitutional office and I hope I would be able to do justice. I will endeavour to uphold the dignity and decorum of the office of vice-president,” he said.

Naidu, 68, said he would no longer belong to the BJP, his party for over four decades. “It’s painful to leave the party and that’s why I am emotional… I would like to tell you all that I lost my mother when I was just one-and-a-half years old. Coming from a humble agricultural background, I started off as an ordinary worker and have risen to this level, all due to the support I got from BJP and its leaders and that is why I always held BJP as mother and hence, became emotional over moving from the mother BJP,” he said.

“I no more belong to BJP as I withdrew from the party,” he said in his “farewell” press conference. “I wanted to see Mr Modi come back to power in 2019 and after that I wanted to resign from active politics. But destiny has other plans for me,” he said.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting of NDA allies, Modi said Naidu could be the first vice presidential candidate who had visited almost all districts in the country. According to a source, the PM spoke about how Naidu had given his touch to all agriculture-related decisions in the party and government despite not being a member of any committee on agriculture or a minister with that portfolio.

He said the response to Naidu’s candidacy has been overwhelming with even parties who would not vote for him having expressed their happiness. Amit Shah, who was present in the meeting, said Naidu’s exit from the cabinet could be a huge loss.

Naidu said there was no need for him to campaign as the electoral college consists of parliamentarians who “know” him well.

Recalling the “illustrious people” Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, M Hidayatullah, R Venkataraman, Shanker Dayal Sharma and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who had held the post of vice president in the past, Naidu said: “I am fully aware of the august responsibilities associated with the office. I would like to assure the people of the country that, on being elected, I will uphold the traditions and standards set by the worthy predecessors. I will uphold the dignity of the office of the vice president.”

Of Naidu’s ministerial portfolios, Urban Development has been given to Narendra Singh Tomar and I&B to Smriti Irani.

Victory for Naidu appears academic due to the NDA’s numerical superiority. The ruling alliance estimates Naidu would have the votes of around 550 MPs in the college of 787. Top leaders including Modi, Union ministers and allies like Ram Vilas Paswan were among his proposers and seconders.

Even when emotional, Naidu showed his trademark humour: “I started as Usha Pati (Usha’s husband), now I will be Up-Rashtrapati (Vice President), eventually Sabha-Pati (Rajya Sabha chairman), not Sabka-Pati (everyone’s husband).”

