Vice-President nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi praises Opposition unity

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi applauded the Opposition for the “unity and conviction” with which they asked him to become their Vice-President nominee. “I accept the nomination with all the seriousness that it calls for. I applaud the unity and conviction with which the opposition parties have asked me to be their candidate for the vice presidentship,” Gandhi told PTI.

The decision to nominate Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson as Vice-President was taken at meeting of leaders from 18 Opposition parties. Gandhi was the only name discussed in Tueday’s meeting at Parliament House.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, announcing the nomination, said that the 18 parties unanimously decided to field him as their Vice Presidential candidate. “Eighteen parties have decided to field Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their vice presidential candidate,” she said.

JD (U), which has sided with the NDA’s presidential pick, was also present at the meeting. Sharad Yadav represented JD (U) at the meet, while TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NC’s Omar Abdullah, SP’s Naresh Agarwal and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra were also in attendance.

The BJP-led NDA, which was first to announce their Presidential nominee, Ram Nath Kovind, is yet choose its Vice-Presidential candidate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd