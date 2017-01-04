Vibrant Summit: Two IAF teams set to hold show on January 9

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated on January 9. (Express Photo) The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated on January 9. (Express Photo)

The Surya Kiran and Akash Ganga teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting a full-dress rehearsal for an air show that is scheduled to be held for the first time on January 9, the eve of inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The dress-rehearsal, which will last for about 40 minutes, will be held on January 7. It is divided into two parts: morning and evening. At 11 am, the 14-member sky diving team of paratroopers from Akash Ganga will conduct a para-drop from a Mi-17 V5 helicopter at Swarnim Park that is located between Gujarat legislative Assembly and Mahatma Mandir, the venue of the Vibrant Summit. The second routine will involve a Chetak helicopter conducting a fly-past and dropping petals over the park. Later a Sukoi multirole fighter aircraft (Su-30 MKI) will conduct a aerobatic display, followed by a display by the four-aircrafts of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

“At 5 pm, the displays involving the Akash Ganga team and the Chetak helicopter will be repeated. This dress-rehearsal is preparation for the final event that will be held on January 9,” said Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman, the Defence Public Relations Officer.

On January 9, PM Modi will be unveiling the Vibrant Gujarat trade show. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the first international exchange of the BSE at GIFT City campus and the Nobel Laureate exhibition in Ahmedabad.