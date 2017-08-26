Vibrant legislative bodies key to keep democracy intact: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu stressed on the need for legislative bodies becoming the fora for meaningful discussions and making purposeful legislations. Naidu stressed on the need for legislative bodies becoming the fora for meaningful discussions and making purposeful legislations.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today cautioned that democracy might fail if the legislative bodies did not discharge their functions properly. “Legislative bodies — Parliament and (state) legislatures — have a high significance in a democracy. But now there is an amount of despondency and depression among people over the functioning of these institutions.

“People are slowly getting disillusioned by certain acts of certain people, irrespective of the party they belong to. This is not good for democracy,” the vice president noted. Naidu was addressing a civic reception hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government here.

“If the legislative bodies do not function properly, democracy will be weakened. There is also a threat of democracy failing,” he apprehended.

Naidu stressed on the need for legislative bodies becoming the fora for meaningful discussions and making purposeful legislations. They should push the country forward on a path of meaningful development, he said.

“The legislative bodies should act in such a manner that people should come to view them as ones enriching development and not blocking it. Going by what’s happening in (village) panchayats, urban local bodies, state legislatures and Parliament, people are anguished.

“There’s a sense of deprivation among people that the legislative bodies are not functioning as per their desires and wants. We have to set this right.”

Naidu, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said he will try to uphold the dignity of the Upper House of Parliament while presiding over it.

“I can assure you that I will try to uphold the dignity and decorum of this responsibility given to me as Vice -President of India and chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I will strive to enhance the stature of the Rajya Sabha and restore its glory as a true House of the Elders.

“With the cooperation of members, I shall make the Rajya Sabha the Elders’ House that thinks and also makes people think,” Naidu maintained.

In his inimitable witty style, Naidu quipped, “I am retired (from active politics) but not tired.”

“In my 45-year-long political career, I have occupied several important positions and done justice to them with full dedication and commitment. As the vice president, I shall work with the same dedication and commitment and bring glory to the position,” he said.

Governor E S L Narasimhan recalled his association with the veteran politician and the latter’s disciplined life that brought him to the present position.

“After he became the vice president, I asked Venkaiah ji about his dress. A man full of wit, Venkaiah ji said ‘Only my address has changed and the dress remains the same’. We are so proud of such a man,” the governor said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju, Minister of State Y S Chowdary, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and Director General of Police (in charge) N Sambasiva Rao, among others, were present.

Earlier, after a ceremonial reception at the airport, the vice-president was brought to Vijayawada in an open-top jeep from Gannavaram.

Thousands of school and college students, self-help group women and others lined up along the 24-km route to greet the Vice President on his maiden visit to the home state after assuming the top post.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App