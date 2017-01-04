Vibrant Gujarat: Home minister inspects security arrangements

State Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja Tuesday visited Mahatma Mandir and other venues where the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit is scheduled between January 9 & 13 and examined the security and traffic preparations for the events to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries.

An official release in this regard, on Tuesday, said that more than 3,800 police officials, two teams of NSG, Chetak commandos and Bomb Disposal Team will be deployed at the venues for maintaining of security and traffic arrangements.

The release further added that around 15,000 vehicles are likely to come during the summit for which special parking arrangements have been made at 11 places in Gandhinagar.

The release added that no person will be allowed to enter the venues of the events related to the summit without invitation card. It also said that Mahatma Mandir and the entire area around it have been kept under CCTV surveillance.