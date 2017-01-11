Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Global CEOs go gaga over PM Modi’s policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo)

More than 50 global CEOs attended the CEO conclave, themed ‘Transforming India’, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley at the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Tuesday.

Some of the international CEOs present at the event included Boeing International president Bertrand-Marc Allen, Emerson Electric Company president Edward L Monser, Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir, Electricite de France chairman Jean-Bernard Levy, Suzuki Motor Corporation president Toshihiro Suzuki and CISCO executive chairman John Chambers, among others.

“At a time when courage is lacking, we find it in India. At a time when leadership seems to be at a low, we find it in Prime Minister Modi,” said Peter Huntsman, CEO Huntsman Corporation.

David Farr, chairman and CEO, Emerson Electric Company, said he was encouraged by the efforts of India and Gujarat in bringing in ease of doing business. “It’s my hope that Make in India, Digital India and Skill India will begin to make steady progress for future growth. To grow manufacturing from 12 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022, it will require massive investments from all of us globally,” he said.

Toshihiro Suzuki said: “We highly appreciate the Skill India mission to support Industry’s growth.”

Chambers said: “I have had the honour of looking at every major country in the world and there is no other country in the world that has a better plan for future than India.” He named Modi among one of the top three leaders he has ever met.

Indian head of businesses included Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani, Dilip Sanghvi, Adi Godrej, Ajay Piramal, Arundhati Bhattacharya, among others. The interactive session focussed on business environment and the required policy framework needed to boost ease of business in the country. Some CEOs also discussed investment opportunities.