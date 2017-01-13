Vibrant Gujarat Global summit: Eyes on expansion, Amul inks MoU’s with Gujarat Govt worth Rs 450 crores

Amul has inked several MoU’s with the Gujarat Government worth Rs 450 crores(Source: File Photo) Amul has inked several MoU’s with the Gujarat Government worth Rs 450 crores(Source: File Photo)

Even as the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar wound up, Asia’s largest milk brand- Amul inked several MoU’s with the Gujarat Government worth Rs 450 crores with investment intentions that include expansion plans and augmentation of its ongoing project with the state government in tackling SAM (Severe Acute malnutrition) among children and women.

“We have signed several MoU’s with the Gujarat Government’s Agriculture department at the current Vibrant Summit which includes augmentation in production of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF), flagging off a chocolate plant which will be a ultra high treatment (UHT) for producing chocolate, plant expansion of cattle feed capacity from the current 2000 tonnes per month to 3000 tonnes per month. Also on the cards is expansion of semen station near Anand and a new plant for concentrated milk or spray drying skim milk at a factory premises near Anand. All these expansions are at different locations in Gujarat itself where we already have factories and we will be investing Rs 450 crores overall. Further, we will be augmenting the production of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF) for combating SAM in the state for children and lactating women from 300 tonnes per month to 1000 tonnes per month which will be done at Sumul dairy in Surat, Banas dairy and at Anand and the products will be out in the next 6 months under ‘Bal Amul’ brand,” said K Rathnam, MD of Amul Dairy who spoke to the paper on the sidelines of the summit this week.

Speaking about Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) marketed brand Amul joining hands with the state government in tackling malnourishment, Rathnam added,”This move comes as per SC guidelines that take home rations to prevent malnourishment are to procured from cooperatives and not from private firms. So the Gujarat government has partnered with Amul for ensuring quality, supply and distribution of these ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUF) which prevent malnutrition. It is an ongoing project and we have already begun work in this regard. We will be producing 4 different products, which will be in powder and paste form and will contain necessary vitamins and minerals to combat malnourishment.”