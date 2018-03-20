VHP’s ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ reaches Tamil Nadu, aims to mobilise support for Ayodhya temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra,’ aimed at mobilising support to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya reached here today amid protests by a section of political parties.

Leaders of various parties including Thirumavalavan of VCK and Jawahirullah of MMK were arrested while proceeding to Kottaivasal along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to block the yatra, the police said.

It added that prohibitory orders have been promulgated in the district to prevent any untoward incident and sufficient personnel have been deployed along the Yatra route. The Yatra was welcomed earlier by scores of people along the route.

The situation was being monitored closely, the police said. The yatra will move onward from Rameswaram on March 22 and reach Thiruvananthapuram the following day covering various districts including Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

