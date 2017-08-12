VHP to issue identity cards to ‘gau rakshaks’ in Maharashtra

Ajay Nildawar, a VHP leader, said the decision to issue identity cards to “cow protection” volunteers was taken following three meetings between VHP leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Ajay Nildawar, a VHP leader, said the decision to issue identity cards to “cow protection” volunteers was taken following three meetings between VHP leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to issue identity cards to its ‘gau rakshaks’ in Maharashtra, a functionary of the outfit said on Saturday. The move by the right-wing organisation comes in the backdrop of a string of attacks on individuals by cow vigilantes and protests over mob violence in various parts of the country.

“Identity cards will be issued to volunteers involved in cow protection activities and their names will also be submitted to the state government,” said Ajay Nildawar, prant mantri of the VHP for the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

He was replying to a question on violence by cow vigilantes at a press conference here.

Nildawar said the decision to issue identity cards to “cow protection” volunteers was taken following three meetings between VHP leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He added that the step would help distinguish anti-social elements from the genuine volunteers.

