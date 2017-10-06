VHP to honour Hemu, the last Hindu emperor of Delhi

Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia. (File Photo) Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia. (File Photo)

The Akhil Bharatiya Itihaas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold an event this week to honour Hem Chandra Vikramaditya as part of the RSS’s larger effort to honour the country’s forgotten heroes, Sankalan Yojana head Balmukund Pandey said on Thursday.

Describing Vikramaditya, also known as Hemu, as the last “Hindu emperor of Delhi”, Pandey said the current generation was not studying the actual history of India and that there was a need to remember heroes like him.

Hemu, a military commander for the Afghan successors of Sher Shah Suri had, after a trail of successful campaigns against both Afghan rebels and the Mughals, declared himself the emperor of Delhi in October 1556 —- the first Hindu king to control the city since the establishment of the Delhi Sultanate at the start of the 13th century.

This isn’t the first time the RSS is holding an event to pay tribute to Hemu. In 2014, it organised a ceremony on October 5, which was attended by then Union Minister of Culture Shripad Yesso Naik and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

The event on October 7 will be attended by senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal and VHP joint general secretary Vinayak Deshpande.

