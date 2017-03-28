VHP to hold rallies to ‘build opinion’ on construction of Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti across the state to “awaken the new generation” about the importance of constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The VHP will organise procession at around 1,200 places from April 5 to April 11 and will also hold a religious meet at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata on April 11, the day of Hanuman Jayanti. VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain will address the meet in the city.

“As part of our national programme, we will take out processions in the state to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. There is a need to awaken the new generation about Ram Mandir and why it is important to construct a mandir in Ayodhya. The new generation is not aware of what happened in the early 90’s and we will try to build their opinion through such processions,” zonal organisation secretary of VHP Sachindranath Sinha told The Indian Express.

Sinha said that processions would be taken out in Asansol, Raniganj, Chinsurah, Islampur, Malda Town, Barasat, Rampurhat and in other sub-divisions.

“We have sought permission from Kolkata Police for our proposed religious meet in the city. They have accepted it. However, they are yet to give us an official order. We are preparing for it and hoping for a turnout of around 10,000 people on April 11,” he said.

The state unit of RSS has also lined up a series of rallies on April 5 to celebrate Ram Navami.

