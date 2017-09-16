VHP says it will to go ahead with shastra pujan in Bengal

Despite West Bengal CM’s denial VHS proceeds to conduct pooja in Bengal.(Source: Express Archive) Despite West Bengal CM’s denial VHS proceeds to conduct pooja in Bengal.(Source: Express Archive)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to go ahead with its plan of a “shastra pujan (weapon worship)” at private and religious institutions during Bijoya Dashami in West Bengal, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction to police to thwart any such event.

“We will go ahead with our shastra pujan initiative in more than 300 places in West Bengal. All functionaries in the districts have been asked to make arrangements. This is a part of the Durga Puja ritual. On Bijoya Dashami, we will celebrate the victory of good over evil through shastra pujan,” said Sachindranath Sinha, VHP organisational secretary. The VHP’s youth wing, Bajrang Dal and the women’s wing Durga Bahini have already started a campaign in the districts.

According to VHP sources, the ceremony will be in private buildings and religious institutions and about 3,000 people will attend it, apart from VHP members.

“Families will participate wholeheartedly. Apart from our members, we are also receiving requests from households and individuals,” said Sourish Mukherjee, the VHP state media in-charge.

The sources said households have been asked to bring swords, axes, sickles, knives and other weapons to the ceremony.

On September 4, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police to thwart any attempt for conducting such a ceremony on Bijoya Dashami.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App