VHP, RSS plan national stir over ‘plight of Hindus’

Baduria communal clashes: Mobs had torched police vehicles, vandalised shops and blocked roads leading to the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday. (Source: Facebook photo) Baduria communal clashes: Mobs had torched police vehicles, vandalised shops and blocked roads leading to the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday. (Source: Facebook photo)

The VHP and RSS are planning to highlight the “plight of Hindus” in West Bengal nationally, following the communal flare-up along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Bashirhat area. After Assam, the saffron brigade has now set its sights on West Bengal, highlighting the “critical” condition of law and order in the state. “It is unfortunate that even mediapersons are not allowed in the villages of North-24 Parganas, where jehadis are having a free run. Atrocities are being committed against Hindus. We will not allow West Bengal to become waste Bengal,” said Surendra Kumar Jain, international joint general secretary of VHP from New Delhi.

“We have been able to tackle Assam, our Hindu unity is intact in Jammu. Now, our focus is West Bengal. Hindus of Bengal need to be united. We will do whatever necessary to protect Hindus who are under threat in the state,” Jain added. Bashirhat, Baduria and many other parts of North-24 Parganas bordering Bangladesh have been tense following a social media post by a 17-year-old boy that sparked clashes. Though the Class X student who posted the “objectionable” content was detained by police, mobs vandalised government property, ransacked homes and business establishments belonging to Hindus in the area. All major roads leading to the Bangladesh border and local rail links in the area have been obstructed.

RSS leaders met with Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Tuesday and expressed their concern regarding the situation. Later, the Governor called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged she was threatened by him. The RSS too has planned to highlight the issue nationally, having asked its affiliates to lodge their protest and hit the streets in several parts of the state. Sources in RSS said a detailed report of the situation in Bashirhat has been sent to its headquarters in Nagpur. “We have received a report from West Bengal. The situation is getting alarming by the day.

Earlier, there had been a number of cases where atrocities had been committed on Hindus. Unfortunately, the government, with its Muslim appeasement policy, seems to have failed to protect the lives and property of Hindus in the state. Fundamentalist forces are being harboured in West Bengal and allowed to run amock,” said a senior RSS functionary. Sources in the saffron camp said they plan to put pressure on BJP at the Centre to intervene in West Bengal. It has also initiated a campaign on social media highlighting the alleged atrocities.

