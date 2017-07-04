VHP responds to PM Modi: Gau Raksha is part of Gau seva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, the VHP on Tuesday “cautioned against the conspiracy towards maligning the holy vow of cow-protection”. Contending that “cow-protection is an indispensable part of Gau-seva,” VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain Tuesday said that “Gau-paalan, Gau-sanrakshan, Gau Sanvardhan and Gau-raksha (cow-protection) complete the circle of Gau-seva”.

Last week, PM Modi had warned those “running shops in the name of cow protection”.

“Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable…It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection… Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors,” Modi had recently said in Ahmedabad.

Last year also, the VHP had expressed “utmost dissatisfaction and agony” over Modi’s disapproving remarks on Gau Rakshaks. Days after Modi had termed nearly 80 per cent of them “anti-social”, the VHP had said that the PM had “insulted” Gau Rakshaks.

Today, Jain cited the instance of Mahatma Gandhi who had said that “Swaraj is incomplete without Gau-raksha”. Demanding a “strong anti-cow-slaughter central law,” Jain said that once the law is implemented there will be no need for a struggle.

The VHP asserted that “Gau Rakshaks are victims not tyrants”. Slamming “some placard-carrying groups” who are “trying to malign the holy resolve of cow-protection”, he said “even a section of the media and propagandists end up lending a helping hand to these anti-nationals”.

