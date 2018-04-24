VHP president in Ayodhya: With blessings of Ram, we will build a grand temple

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje

Newly-elected Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje visited the disputed site at the centre of the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case in Ayodhya on Monday and said that with the blessings of “Ram”, they would not only win the suit but also build a “grand temple”.

Stating that it was not the job of the VHP to evaluate the government, he said the outfit represents the entire Hindu community. He further said that no other government had been as close to Hindus as the present NDA government. He added that the dream of a “bhavya Ram mandir” in Ayodhya now appears to be nearing reality. “Humein purna vishwas hai woh bhi nikat bhavishya mein pura hoga…nyayalaya ka nirnaya humare paksha mein hoga aur hum yahan ek bhavya mandir ka nirman kara sakenge,” said Kokje. He added that the Ram temple issue is their main movement and main belief, and that before embarking on a countrywide tour, he along with other office bearers decided to first visit “Ram Lalla”.

“VHP ka kaam sarkar ka ya PM ka anklan karne ka nahi hai…hum samasta Hindu samaj ka pratinidhitva karte hain…” (It is not the job of the VHP to evaluate the government or the PM…we represent the entire Hindu community.” He further said, “Aaj tak jitne bhi shasan aaye hain bharat mein… unmein jo NDA ke shasan hai…aur vartman shasan hai…is se adhik nikat Hinduon ke liye aur koi shasan nahi raha. (No previous government has been as close to Hindus as the NDA governments and the present regime).” He added that a movement is ongoing in the form of an ideology (vaicharik roop se).

Kokje said that it was a movement started by leaders like Ashok Singhal that had resulted in the presence of a small “Ram Lalla” statue in Ayodhya. “Is sthan par ek bhavya mandir ka nirman ho…pehle jo log sochte they ki ye ek sapna hai…wo karyarat hota…prakat hote hue dikhayi de raha hai (A grand temple at this site…which was earlier regarded a dream…appears to be becoming a reality).”

Speaking to the Indian Express, VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma, said that Kokje also went to offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and met priests at another local temple in Ayodhya.

