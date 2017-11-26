VHP’S dharma sansad: Hindu leaders voice need for inclusion, call for Ram temple

The three-day Dharma Sansad, organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), started in Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, on Friday. The three-day Dharma Sansad, organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), started in Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, on Friday.

Even as the issue of construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya dominated all discourse on the second day of Dharma Sansad, a meeting of top Hindu religious leaders to discuss issues of faith and society, a special session on improving social cohesion on Saturday resolved that Hindu leaders must propagate celebration of events such as Buddha, Guru Nanak and Mahavir Jayanti to make the religion more inclusive.

While stressing that there should be “no distinction between castes”, and calling for “universal access to temples, graveyards and other sites for all communities”, Swami Govind Dev Giri, of Geeta Pariwar from Pune, the national convenor of Hindu sant sabha, also called for Hindus to have four children to strengthen the religion and keep the demographic balance.

Religious leaders at the meeting called for closer interaction between Hindus of all castes in order to improve social cohesion. The three-day Dharma Sansad, organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), started in Udupi, in coastal Karnataka, on Friday.

Vishveshwaranand Giri Swami of Sanyas Ashram, Mumbai, argued that caste distinctions in Hindu society had arisen as a reaction to attacks by foreign forces. He said, “There was no untouchability in our religion, but why has it come into practice? The attacks on the country resulted in a caste system to protect the country but now it is not needed.” He also said that Hindus are “minorities in some parts of the country” due to a lack of unity. “We must unite to protect Bharat and Hinduism, and this must start with religious leaders,’’ he said.

VHP president Praveen Togadia also called upon Hindus to embrace all sub-communities within the religion. He said Hindus must eat at homes of people considered to be from lower castes, and should in turn invite them as guests. Another key topic discussed was the issue of state control of temples. “There should be an autonomous body such as the Wakf board to handle temples, with a retired judge as an administrator. Why do Muslims have one when the majority community does not have it?’’ one seer asked during the discussions.

The Ram temple issue was never too far away, and several speakers dwelt more on it than issues at hand. The ascent of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has given new hope for construction of a temple in Ayodhya, some seers said. “Since 2014 (after Modi’s victory), and especially of late (after Adityanath became CM), things have changed. We (now) feel the Ram temple will be built,’’ said a seer from Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP may feel it has come to power on the strength of workers but prayers and desires of Hindu saints and leaders are also behind it.”

Vishveshwaranand Giri Swami of Sanyas Ashram, Mumbai said, “Delhi-wallahs (those in Delhi) must work fast, and not tread with caution like they are doing now. There is little time (left) for building the temple, and we don’t know what will happen in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls).” “We hope the Supreme Court, like the High Court, will also order installation of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya,’’ Kanaya Das Maharaj from Ayodhya said.

