VHP defends Kiren Rijiju over remarks on declining Hindu population

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

VHP on Tuesday came out in support of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on “declining Hindu population”, saying they were in the nation’s interest and were made by a responsible leader who himself is a Buddhist. “Rijiju, a Buddhist, made this statement in the nation’s interest,” VHP’s International General Secretary Surender Jain said in a statement, adding Rijiju is a responsible leader.

Watch what else is making news:

Jain further said, those who are criticising Rijiju for his remarks are “indulging in cheap politics and minority appeasement which will not only impact the country but even Muslims also”. He added that today all societies across the globe have accepted concept of family planning but there a section of politicians who do not want Muslims to do so, which is only hurting the community.

A controversy had erupted on Monday, when he said, “Why is Congress making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other… Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom & living peacefully,” in a series of tweets, responding to the Arunachal Pradesh Congress unit’s allegations.