VHP criticises Hamid Ansari for ‘insecurity among Muslims’ comment

The VHP on Thursday attacked outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari over his comment that there was a sense of insecurity among Muslims, and accused him of following the path of Mohammed Ali Jinnah. “With his remarks that Muslims feel insecure in the country, Ansari has insulted the post of the Vice President, the government and the entire Hindu community,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said here.

He alleged that Ansari made the statement to set his “political agenda”. “It is unfortunate that Ansari followed Jinnah rather than adopting the paths of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Maulana Azad,” Jain said.

“By making such statements it seems, like Jinnah, Ansari also wants to push country towards another partition,” the VHP leader added.

Ansari, whose second five-year term as the vice president ends today, has said in an interview that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, claiming that the “ambience of acceptance” is now under threat.

