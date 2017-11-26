VHP congregation seeks death penalty for cow slaughter, ban overnight

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at ‘Dharma Sansad’, a congregation of Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country, at an event in Udupi. (Source: PTI Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at ‘Dharma Sansad’, a congregation of Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country, at an event in Udupi. (Source: PTI Photo)

A Dharam Sansad of Hindu religious leaders organised by the VHP here on Sunday demanded a central law entailing death penalty for cow slaughter, including for those who transport the meat. The religious meeting, in its third and final day, also questioned the criticism of gau rakshaks for taking law into their own hands.

Several religious leaders hoped for an order by Prime Minister Narendra Modi banning cow slaughter overnight, like he had done in the case of demonetisation. “The cow is the mother of the world, but it is sad that in the country where it should be protected, it is being slaughtered. Cow slaughter is happening openly in most states. Curbs in the law are not enough and, through the Dharam Sansad, we want to request for a law where even transporters are given the death penalty to create fear,” said Amrit Maharaj, a seer from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Added seer Narayana Maharaj Shinde, “The cow is not just an animal, a cow is a cow. Those who sell cows are the first culprits and those who slaughter it are the second culprits. Gau rakshaks cannot be goondas because they are willing to do anything to protect the cows; it is an act of devotion.” Seer Kevalaya Anand from Hubli in Karnataka said they were waiting for “a nationwide ban on cow slaughter”. “The law must also protect gau rakshaks,” he said. Sadhvi Vibhanand said Hindus were as much to blame as other communities for facilitating cow slaughter. “Only the followers of Sanatan Dharma foster the cow, and if Hindus don’t sell their cows, there will be no slaughter,” she said.

A seer from Tamil Nadu, Mannar Guruji Ananth, said protection of the cow was the protection of the country and urged more people to become gau rakshaks. Politicians elected with the support of the Hindu community must not criticise gau rakshaks, he said.

“Cow protection is like protection of the country but gau rakshaks have no protection. In an incident at Palani in Tamil Nadu, gau rakshaks stopped transportation and were attacked but no one came forward to protect the rakshaks. The Prime Minister also called for a stop to violence by gau rakshaks,” the seer said. Seer Rameshwar Das Maharaj said, “Former president Rajendra Prasad had said the cow cannot be the national animal as it was the mother of the nation. We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the cow the mother of the nation.”

Rama Devanand of Brindavan lamented the criticism directed at gau rakshaks. “We are proud that the PM and President are Hindus, but we should not then have to fight for the temple and cow protection. We made them our leaders and we are hurt when they criticise gau rakshaks. We should condemn such leaders.”

The host of the Dharma Sansad, Vishweshwara Thirtha, who is the head of the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi, brought a resolution seeking minority status for people within the Hindu religion, like Dalits, in order for them to avail benefits available to minority communities. “The benefits given to minorities should also be given to dharmic minorities. This is not anti-Dalit or anti-backwards, but this will help Dalits. We are not asking for withdrawal of benefits to minorities but an extension of the same to Dalit institutions. This is true secularism,” he said.

