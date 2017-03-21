VHP chief Pravin Togadia bats for law to build Ram temple in Ayodhya

With the Supreme Court today stating that the Ayodhya temple dispute be settled through negotiations, Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia said the Central government must bring out a legislation to build the Ram temple. “The Union government must bring and pass the law to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the birth place of Shreeram (Lord Ram),” he said.

The saffron leader said ‘Ram Janmabhumi Nyas’ and VHP have always supported the stand that the disputed land belonged to ‘Bhagwan Ram’ and there should be a grand temple of Shree Ram at the place.

The apex court said the Ayodhya temple dispute was a “sensitive and sentimental” issue and asked all parties concerned to sit together for finding a solution to the controversial matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that such religious issues can be solved through negotiations and suggested that the CJI was ready to take up the task of mediating to arrive at an amicable settlement.

Togadia said in 1991 then Prime Minister Chandrashekhar had tried to get VHP and Babri Action Committee to amicably solve the matter.

When VHP submitted all proofs of a temple being there, the Babri Action Committee abandoned that meeting, he alleged.

“With Georadar and excavation by ASI under the Lucknow bench of High court, it has already been proven that there was a grand temple at the site of Babri structure. Lucknow bench of High court has accepted that enough proof of the existence of the temple on the site of Babri structure was there,” he said.

Togadia added that even the Muslims had agreed that if the temple existed at the disputed site, they would withdraw their claim.

The observations of the apex court today came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought an urgent hearing on the vexed issue.

Swamy said that it has been over six years and the matter needed to be heard at the earliest.

On February 26 last year, the apex court had allowed Swamy to intervene in the pending matters relating to the Ayodhya title dispute against his plea seeking construction of Ram temple at the site of the demolished disputed structure.

