Veteran RJD leader Mohammad Taslimuddin passes away

Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party MP from Araria Lok Sabha seat, Mohammad Taslimuddin died at a hospital in Chennai today. Taslimuddin was 74. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters. He died due to breathing problem, the MP’s son Sarfaraz Alam, who is also an MLA, said.

On August 24, the RJD MP was admitted to the hospital after he suddenly developed breathing problem. He had gone to Chennai in connection with a parliamentary committee meeting. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the death of Taslimuddin.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Taslimuddin was a renowned politician and social worker. “His death has caused a void in politics,” he added.

RJD president Lalu Prasad and other senior RJD leaders Rabri Devi, former Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Bhai Virendra and others expressed grief over Taslimuddin’s death. “Taslimuddin’s death has caused an irreparable loss to the party which will be difficult to fill,” they said.

LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said he was saddened by the demise of Taslimuddin who was known for his “frank” and “candid remarks”. JD(U) spokesman Ajay Alok said Taslimuddin’s death is a big loss in politics. He was an efficient and intrepid leader who achieved a lot besides creating awareness among the minorities.

“The party held a condolence meeting here to pay homage to the departed leader who had been a big leader of social justice movement. Taslimuddin was a big leader in Seemanchal area and it will be difficult to fill the void created by his death in politics and party,” RJD Bihar unit president Ramchandra Purve said. Taslimuddin, who was a prominent Muslim leader hailing from Seemanchal area in Bihar, has been an eight-time MLA besides being a five-time MP. He also served as union minister of state for home in the past.

Taslimuddin started his political career as a sarpanch. He became a mukhiya before being elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 for the first time.

