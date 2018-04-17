Veteran journalist T V R Shenoy passes away

Veteran journalist and columnist TVR Shenoy passed away on Tuesday evening at Manipal Hospital in Karnataka. Shenoy will be remembered for his deeper analysis and narrative style writing in his illustrious career as a newsman that spanned around five decades. Shenoy’s body will be brought to New Delhi, where final rites will be performed.

In his lifetime, Shenoy contributed to numerous national and international newspapers, magazines on a wide range of issues through his writing. Shenoy was a regular contributor to The Indian Express among various newspapers which included Mathrabhumi, Gulf News among others. He was also the editor of The Week and was an executive member of Prasar Bharati. He has been doing freelance journalism for over two decades.

Shenoy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2003. Shenoy is survived by his wife Sarojam and children Sujatha and Ajith.

