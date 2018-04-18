Veteran journalist T V R Shenoy dead

Veteran journalist T V R Shenoy died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday. He was 77. Shenoy is survived by wife Sarojam, daughter Sujatha and son Ajith. The body will be flown to Delhi, where the last rites will be performed, according to family sources.

Hailing from Kochi, Shenoy was with Malayalam daily Malayala Manorama in New Delhi for nearly 25 years.

Shenoy began his career in journalism with Free Press Journal in Mumbai. He subsequently moved to Delhi, where he joined The Indian Express. In 1968, Shenoy joined Malayala Manorama in Delhi and went on to become its Delhi bureau chief. In 1982, when Manorama group launched English news magazine The Week, Shenoy was made its first Delhi bureau chief. He quit as its editor in 1989. His column “Last Word’’ was popular among readers of The Week.

For a short period in early 1990s, Shenoy was the editor of Sunday Mail. Since 1992, the veteran journalist used to write columns for leading publications in India and abroad. In 2003, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan. He was also honoured by the Morocco government for improving the African nation’s ties with India.

