Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passes away

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away at New Delhi on Monday following illness, his family members said. Singh, 88, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. “He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week,” Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

The veteran journalist will be cremated at New Delhi on Tuesday, she added. S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express, The Statesman and Khaleej Times. He is survived by four sisters.

