Veteran journalist, Dainik Asam editor RM Bhagawati dies at 84

Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, veteran Guwahati-based journalist and editor of Dainik Asam, oldest Assamese daily newspaper, passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 84.

Born at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on January 19, 1933, Bhagawati had started his career as a journalist in 1958 as a sub-editor in the now defunct Assamese daily Natun Asamiya and later rose to be its editor. After the newspaper closed down, Bhagawati edited several other newspapers like Tinidiniya Batori, Ajir Asam and Sentinel (Hindi) before joining Dainik Asam, the oldest Assamese daily newspaper published from here. Way back in the 1960s he was also editor of Ramdhenu, a well-known Assamese literary magazine that had shaped the literary careers of one whole generation of Assamese writers.

Author of over a dozen Assamese books including Raktajaba, Ejan Raja Asil and Banariya Phool, he had won the Sahitya Akademi translation award in 1991, apart from other awards like the Shiva Prasad Barooah National Media Award (2009), Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Award (2009), the ‘Sadin’ Journalism Award (2015), RN Borooah & Pratibha Borooah Lifetime Contribution Award (2016) and the first Republic Day Journalism Award instituted by the Assam government (2017). Bhagawati was also chairman of Media Trust, successor to the Committee for Celebration of 150 Years of Journalism in Assam.

Condoling his death, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal described Bhagawati as a conscience of the people. “For over 50 years, Bhagawati acted as a conscience of the people through his pen and guided the state through thick and thin. I feel deeply saddened to hear the news of his demise and pray for eternal peace of his departed soul,” Sonowal, in a statement said.

