Veteran CPI leader D Gnaniah passes away at 97

Veteran CPI (Communist Party of India) leader D Gnaniah died here today after a brief illness, party sources said. He was 97.

The nonagenarian was undergoing treatment for some time and he was discharged from a private hospital two days ago and re-admitted last evening due to breathing problem and died around 4.30 AM, the sources said. Born at Thirumangalam in Madurai in 1940, he joined the Communist movement at the age of 20. Working in the postal department, he was General Secretary of the National Post and Telecom Employees Union.

Gnaniah has served as member of state and national executive of CPI and was the Chairman of Central Disciplinary Committee of the party. He has authored 30 novels on various topics. The last rites will be performed on Tuesday. Gnaniah is survived by his daughter. His wife had predeceased him in 1993.

