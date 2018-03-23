Veteran actor files rape case against Mumbai-based businessman

The accused businessman has been arrested. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd March 2018, Mumbai) The accused businessman has been arrested. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd March 2018, Mumbai)

A Mumbai businessman was arrested on charges of raping a veteran actor, police said on Friday. He was later sent to police remand till March 28 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court. The actor filed the complaint at the Juhu police station yesterday, the official said.

“The complaint was filed yesterday night at Juhu Police Station. The accused has been arrested and produced in local court. The matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The investigation is on,” DCP Crime Nisar Tamboli told PTI.

The actor had approached Mumbai Police in January with a molestation and stalking case by the same businessman. The complaint was then registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had said they both knew each other; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman. Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her. After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress sought the help of police and filed a complaint at Juhu police station.

The 68-year-old actor had worked with mega stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Dev Anand in 70s.

