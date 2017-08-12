Very heavy rains predicted to lash sub-Himalayan Bengal districts for next three days

People hold umbrellas as they wade through a flooded street during heavy rains in Balurghat in West Bengal. (Source: PTI) People hold umbrellas as they wade through a flooded street during heavy rains in Balurghat in West Bengal. (Source: PTI)

Very heavy rains continued to lash sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal with several places receiving extremely heavy precipitation leading to a deluge, the weather department said today. Very heavy to extremely heavy rains occurred at most places in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts,while heavy to very heavy rain occurred at many places over Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the regional Meteorological department said here. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Hasimara in Alipurduar district at 480 mm, it said.

Other places in north Bengal which recorded extremely heavy precipitation are Buxaduar (450 mm), Barobisha (440 mm),Alipurduar town (390 mm), Jalpaiguri (290 mm), Domohani (250mm), Cooch Behar (230 mm), Murti (200 mm) and Mathabhanga (190mm). Several rivers in the region are in spate and low-lying areas have been flooded owing to the extremely heavy rains,they said. The weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy downpour at isolated placesover Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar andKalimpong districts for the next three days.

The districts in Gangetic West Bengal, where the monsoon is active, are likely to receive few spells of rains or thundershower. The sky would remain overcast for the next three days, the Met department said.

