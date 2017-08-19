Verdict on Ram Rahim in rape case: Centre to send 110 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab, Haryana

Police preparations at Sirsa ahead of the verdict in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head. Express Police preparations at Sirsa ahead of the verdict in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head. Express

Ahead of the verdict in a rape case pending against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh, the central government has decided to deploy 35 companies of paramilitary forces in Haryana and 75 companies in Punjab.

Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said Friday these companies would reach Haryana by Sunday. Apart from Panchkula and Sirsa, forces would also be deployed in other sensitive areas of districts namely Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Hisar and Panipat, he said.

The Haryana police have been put on a high alert and the police force have been ordered to be trained to use anti-riot weopons. Sources say the prohibitory orders may be clamped in some parts of the state apart from restricting use of internet service.

A CBI court at Panchkula near Chandigarh would pronounce its verdict on August 25 in the 15-year-old case related to alleged sexual exploitation of sadhvis (female followers) by the dera chief.

The DGP said he, along with other senior police officers, would visit Sirsa to review the security arrangements.

Punjab DGP (law and order) HS Dhillon said, “The Centre has sanctioned 75 companies of paramilitary forces and we would deploy the jawans as per requirements. We are fully prepared to maintain law and order.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday held a meeting with senior officers of police and civil administration to review the security arrangements being made.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said separate meetings were being held with the management of Gurdwaras to maintain law and order and peace. The police have asked all PCR vans to keep patrolling in their respective areas.

