Verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape cases soon, Punjab, Haryana on alert

Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (File)

The police forces of Punjab and Haryana have been put on a high alert ahead of the special CBI court’s verdict in a case involving alleged rape of two sadhvis (women followers) of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, whose chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the accused in this case.

The case, registered in 2002, had been going on in the special CBI court at Panchkula for the last few years. It is in the final stage of hearing and on Wednesday, it was adjourned for Thursday for final arguments.

In June, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had vacated the stay on passing of the judgment in the case. Also, in a judgment last month, Justice Surinder Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana HC had asked the trial court to conclude the trial “at the earliest” after observing that the accused was filing one petition after another against the orders passed by the trial court to prolong the trial pending for nine years.

Haryana’s DGP B S Sandhu told The Indian Express that paramilitary force had been sought from the Union government ahead of the verdict, which is expected soon. “We have sought additional forces from the Centre in view of the verdict expected in the case,” he said.

The Union home ministry on Wednesday held discussions with the top officials from Punjab and Haryana and directed the state authorities to be on alert.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is accused of raping two women followers inside the dera premises. He is also the prime accused in a case involving the murder of his follower Ranjit Singh and a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatarpati, and is facing trial in the same special CBI court.

An Ambala court of the special CBI judge in 2008 had framed charges against the dera chief for alleged sexual exploitation of the sadhvis. The dera management had been vehemently refuting all these charges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App